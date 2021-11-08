Venky's expects 100% growth in QSR business in FY22

Venky's is expanding its quick service restaurant (QSR) model, Prasanna Pedgaonkar, General Manager of poultry, told CNBC-TV18.

“We are having expansion plans in Venky's Chicken Xperience; the quick service restaurant (QSR) outlet which was there and because of COVID the expansion was at a halt,” Pedgaonkar said.

According to him, the franchise model of Venky’s QSR is expected to grow at 100 percent. “The franchise model of Venky’s QSR is expected to jump and we are targeting 100 percent growth by March 2022,” said Pedgaonkar.

On growth, he said, “We have diversified our portfolio in such a way that every segment has the potential to become an independent company, whether it's oilseeds, veterinary pharmaceuticals, or poultry.”

