Vedanta Resources posts record revenue in FY23 despite profit decline, debt falls to $7.8 billion

Vedanta Resources, a UK-Indian diversified mining company, announced on June 8 that it achieved a record revenue (before special items) of $18.1 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23. This marks a three percent increase from $17.6 billion recorded in the previous year. The company attributed the revenue growth to higher volumes in the copper and zinc sectors, as well as strategic hedging gains.

However, the company also experienced a decline in commodity prices, particularly in aluminium, copper, lead, and silver. In terms of financial performance, Vedanta Resources reported a consolidated net profit decline of 67 percent, from $2.58 billion in FY22 to $838 million in FY23.

Similarly, the company's consolidated operating profit or EBITDA decreased by 26 percent, reaching $4.6 billion in FY23 compared to $6.3 billion in FY22. Despite the decline, the company highlighted that FY23's EBITDA was the second-highest on record. However, the operating profit margin dropped from 40 percent in FY22 to 29 percent in FY23.

On a positive note, Vedanta Resources achieved an all-time high pre-capex cash flow of $2.8 billion in FY23. The company also improved its balance sheet, reducing gross debt from $9.8 billion to $7.8 billion by March 2023, with further deleveraging to $6.4 billion by the end of May 2023, as previously announced.

Vedanta Resources stated that it has no significant debt maturities in the next six months and is now focused on addressing obligations in 2024 and beyond. The company expressed confidence in meeting all future maturities in a timely manner. It emphasised its commitment to capitalising on India's remarkable growth, with double-digit demand growth observed for most of its products.

Despite the challenges faced in terms of profit and EBITDA, Vedanta Resources remains optimistic about the future and the opportunities presented by India's thriving economy.

Vedanta Resources owns 68 percent in Vedanta Ltd as well as a 79 percent stake in Konkola Copper Mines, one of the largest copper deposits in Africa.

Vedanta Resources Limited (Vedanta) is a diversified global natural resources company. Its portfolio includes zinc, aluminium, oil and gas, silver, iron ore and steel, and battery metals. After Vedanta Resources’ annual earnings report, the shares of its Indian subsidiary Vedanta Ltd were trading flat on BSE at 12 noon.