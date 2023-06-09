Vedanta Resources posts record revenue in FY23 despite profit decline, debt falls to $7.8 billion

UK-Indian diversified mining company Vedanta Resources said it recorded a record revenue (before special items) for the 2022-23 fiscal at US$ 18.1 billion. It said its gross debt fells from $7.8 billion in FY23.

Vedanta Resources, a UK-Indian diversified mining company, announced on June 8 that it achieved a record revenue (before special items) of $18.1 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23. This marks a three percent increase from $17.6 billion recorded in the previous year. The company attributed the revenue growth to higher volumes in the copper and zinc sectors, as well as strategic hedging gains.

However, the company also experienced a decline in commodity prices, particularly in aluminium, copper, lead, and silver. In terms of financial performance, Vedanta Resources reported a consolidated net profit decline of 67 percent, from $2.58 billion in FY22 to $838 million in FY23.

Similarly, the company's consolidated operating profit or EBITDA decreased by 26 percent, reaching $4.6 billion in FY23 compared to $6.3 billion in FY22. Despite the decline, the company highlighted that FY23's EBITDA was the second-highest on record. However, the operating profit margin dropped from 40 percent in FY22 to 29 percent in FY23.