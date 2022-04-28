Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit declines 4.8% to Rs 7,261 crore

Vedanta on Thursday reported a 4.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 7,261 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 7,629 crore.

Total revenues for the quarter rose 41.1 percent YoY to Rs 39,342 from Rs 27,874 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a record consolidated quarterly revenue of Rs 39,342 crore, up 41 percent YoY, and the highest ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 13,768 crore, up 51 percent YoY.

PAT (before exceptional and one-time tax credit) of Rs 7,570 crore, up 48 percent YoY. Vedanta's net debt at Rs 20,979 crore, declined by Rs 6,590 crore since December 31, 2021.

For the full-year period from April 2021 to March 2022, it reported all-time high consolidated revenue of Rs 131,192 crore, up 51 percent YoY. It posted the highest ever annual EBITDA of Rs 45,319 crore, up 66 percent YoY.

The company posted a PAT (before exceptional and one-time tax credit) of Rs 24,299 crore, up 95 percent YoY. Also, it reported free cash flow before capex Rs 27,154 crore, up 69 percent YoY.

Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer, Vedanta, said, "I am delighted to share record operational and financial performance for FY22. We have delivered the historical best EBITDA of Rs 45,319 crore and PAT (before exceptional and one-time tax credit) of Rs 24,299 crore.

This reflects our relentless focus on volume growth and operational efficiency, underpinned by structural integration and technology adoption. The strong free cash flow (pre capex) of Rs 27,154 crore has allowed us to reinvest for growth, further strengthen our balance sheet and continue our attractive dividend pay-out."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Vedanta ended at Rs 411.65, down by Rs 0.90, or 0.22 percent on the BSE.