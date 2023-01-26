Vedanta Earnings Preview: Operating profit may decline sharply due to weak commodity prices

Shares of Vedanta have remained flat over the last 12 months.
Weak commodity prices across its key segments may result in Vedanta Ltd. reporting a sharp decline in its operating profit for the December quarter. The company will report results on Friday, January 27.
A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Vedanta's revenue to remain flat while net profit may decline by more than half compared to the same period last year.
|Vedanta Q3 FY23 Earnings Preview
|Q3 FY22
|Q3 Est.
|Change (YoY)
|Revenue (Rs. Crore)
|34,097
|33,922
|-0.50%
|EBITDA (Rs. Crore)
|10,742
|6,580
|-39%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|31.5
|19.4
|Net Profit (Rs. Crore)
|5,354
|1,895
|-65%
Hindustan Zinc, where Vedanta owns a 65 percent stake has already disclosed its quarterly results. Nearly 45 percent of Vedanta's EBT comes from this unit.
The company already declared its operational update for the quarter earlier this month. Iron ore sales, steel and aluminium production and average daily gross operated production (boepd) were lower on a year-on-year basis. On the other hand, Zinc International's mined metal increased 32 percent while power sales saw mid-single-digit growth during the quarter.
|Vedanta's Q3 Operational Update
|Metric
|Q3 FY22
|Change (YoY)
|Aluminium Production (Tonnes)
|5.66 lakh
|-2%
|Zinc International Mined Metal (Tonnes)
|70,000
|32%
|Average Daily Gross Operated Production (boepd)
|1,44,789
|-9%
|Power Sales (Million Units)
|3,616
|5%
|Iron Ore Sales (Million Tonnes)
|1.3
|-18%
|Steel Production (In KT)
|306
|-13%
Among Vedanta's key businesses:
|Vedanta's Q3 Segmental EBITDA Estimate
|Segment (By Philip Capital)
|Q3 Est. (In Rs. Crore)
|Aluminium
|942
|Oil & Gas
|1,434
|Power
|163
|International Zinc
|249
|Iron ore & Steel
|197
Among the key things to watch for the quarter will be the company's proposed dividend payout. Hindustan Zinc has already declared an interim dividend of Rs 13 post its quarterly results.
Some other aspects on which management commentary would be important is the update on expansion projects, the revival of volume growth in the oil and gas business and their plans on the same.
Measures taken up to reduce the cost of aluminium on a structural basis will also be crucial along with capital allocation issues at Vedanta, including inter-company loans.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
