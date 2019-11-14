Vedanta Q2 profit rise 61% to Rs 2,158 crore

Mining baron Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Thursday posted a 60.6 percent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 2,158 crore for the quarter ended September 30.
Vedanta said its gross debt reduced by Rs 3,279 crore, on its continued focus on deleveraging.
The mining company also said it has emerged as the highest bidder for Jamkhani coal block in Odisha.
