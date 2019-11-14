#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Business

Vedanta Q2 profit rise 61% to Rs 2,158 crore

Updated : November 14, 2019 04:38 PM IST

Mining baron Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Thursday posted a 60.6 percent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 2,158 crore for the quarter ended September 30.
Vedanta said its gross debt reduced by Rs 3,279 crore, on its continued focus on deleveraging.
The mining company also said it has emerged as the highest bidder for Jamkhani coal block in Odisha.
Vedanta Q2 profit rise 61% to Rs 2,158 crore
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV