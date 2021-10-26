Vardhman Special Steels Q2FY22: Full year earnings likely to be in range of Rs 7,000-10,000 EBITDA per tonne, says CMD

The company reported margins of 13.78 percent compared to 8.35 percent in same quarter last year. While EBITDA was at Rs 11,216 per tonne.

Vardhman Special Steels on Tuesday said the full-year earnings likely to be in the range of Rs 7,000-10,000 EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation) per tonne after it reported its net profit of Rs 24.29 crore.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sachit Jain, vice chairman and managing director said, "For future guidance, I would like people to look at the normal range rather than Q2FY22 levels of Rs 11,200 per tonne."

