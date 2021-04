UTI Asset Management Company on Thursday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 133.62 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had reported loss of Rs 27.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review more than doubled to Rs 289.24 crore, from Rs 136.32 crore in the January-March period of fiscal 2019-20, UTI Asset Management Company said in a regulatory filing.