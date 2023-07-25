UTI AMC Q1 Results | Net profit rises over two-fold to Rs 234 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of UTI Mutual Fund ended at Rs 808.00, down by Rs 4.90, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.

Leading mutual fund player UTI Mutual Fund on Tuesday reported a 154 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 234.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, UTI Mutual Fund posted a net profit of Rs 91.5 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

UTI Mutual Fund's total market share in the first quarter of FY24 was 5.76 percent. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company's average assets under management (AUM) was Rs 2,48,088 crore. For the April-June 2023 quarter, equity-oriented assets contributed 75 percent to UTI MF's total quarterly average AUM.

For the first quarter of FY2023-24, gross inflow mobilized through SIP stood at Rs 554 crore. SIP AUM as of June 30, 2023, stood at Rs 24,920 crore, witnessing an increase of 16 percent as compared to March 31, 2023.

The core income for the April-June 2023 quarter stood at Rs 283 crore, decreasing 1.4 percent year-on-year and up by 5.2 percent quarter-on-quarter basis. Total revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 468 crore, up 60 percent year-on-year and 56 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The operating expenses for Q1 of FY24 were at Rs 180 crore, down 11 percent year-on-year and 6 percent quarter-on-quarter basis. The total Assets under Management for UTI Asset Management Company stood at Rs 16,13,153 crore.

Imtaiyazur Rahman, managing director and CEO of UTI Asset Management, said, "We constantly endeavour to offer the best services and competitive investment opportunities to our patrons while focusing on our strategic roadmap for the growth of the company."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of UTI Mutual Fund ended at Rs 808.00, down by Rs 4.90, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.