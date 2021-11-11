0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • earnings>

  • US biz under pressure; no intimation of US FDA inspection: Strides Pharma

earnings | IST

US biz under pressure; no intimation of US FDA inspection: Strides Pharma

Profile image
By Nigel D'Souza   | Mangalam Maloo  | IST (Published)
Mini

Strides Pharma Science’s US business is under pressure due to price erosion, R Anantha Narayanan, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

Strides Pharma Science’s US business is under pressure due to price erosion, R Anantha Narayanan, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.
The company reported weak earnings for the September-ended quarter with a net loss for the second consecutive quarter whilst also said that the outlook for the US business is weak.
“Our US business is certainly under pressure and it's under pressure due to price erosions, which we had in Q1 (FY22) and that continued into Q2. We believe that the price erosions are coming to a bit of stabilization. And with that, we hope to see growth in the US business starting from Q3 of this financial year,” Ananthanarayanan said.
Also Read: Covaxin a Eureka moment; India needs to be more than just pharmacy of the world
On US FDA inspection, he said, “We are awaiting the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to come in for an inspection. We have, so far, not received any intimation at this time. As we see, the FDA beginning to start some inspections. We are very optimistic that they should come in for an inspection of the Puducherry site. We are ready.”
For the entire management interview, watch the video
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
Tags