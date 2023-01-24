United Spirits Q3 profit slides 65 percent as company adjusts to sales slump

During the quarter, the Diageo-controlled liquor maker completed the merger of Pioneer Distilleries Limited to progress towards a simplified legal entity footprint. Shares of United Spirits Ltd ended at Rs 814.70, down by Rs 13.20, or 1.59 percent on the BSE.

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd (USL) on Tuesday, January 24, reported a 64.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 110.5 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 301.8 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 262 crore for the quarter under review.

Total income stood at Rs 2,781.1 crore during the period under review, down 3.5 percent against Rs 2,880 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 25.6 percent to Rs 367.8 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 491 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 13.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 17 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

Hina Nagarajan, Managing Director, and CEO said this is the first quarter post the slump in sale and franchising of the strategically-reviewed popular portfolio. During the quarter, the company completed the merger of Pioneer Distilleries Limited to progress towards a simplified legal entity footprint.

"I am also happy to announce that the board of directors have approved a multi-year supply chain agility programme. The programme is expected to strengthen our end-to-end supply chain thereby making it fit for the future," Nagarajan added.