United Breweries Q4 net profit sinks 94 percent, misses estimates by miles
2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 4, 2023 9:39:17 PM IST (Updated)

The dreary Q4 number was blamed on inflationary pressures. Revenues did rise a bit though. Shares of United Breweries Ltd ended at Rs 1,429.05, down by Rs 4.95, or 0.35 percent on the BSE.

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd (UBL) on Thursday, May 4, reported a 94.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 9.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to inflationary pressures.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 163 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 95 crore for the quarter under review.


In the March quarter, revenue stood at Rs 1,764.5 crore during the period under review, up 3.4 percent against Rs 1,707 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1,815 crore for the quarter under review.

Also Read: Tata Steel Q4 results: Net profit slumps 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates

At the operating level, EBITDA dropped 79.5 percent to Rs 53.5 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 260 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 3 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 15 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share of Re 1 each (750 percent) to the shareholders of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

Also Read: HDFC beats street expectations in Q4 as net profit rises almost 20%, shares rise

Year-to-date volume growth of 31 percent driven by Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. Volume growth of 3 percent in the quarter, primarily driven by Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the company said.

The premium segment recorded growth ahead of the total portfolio, growing 19 percent in the quarter with a strong 58 percent growth Year to date, driven by Heineken, Kingfisher Ultra and Kingfisher Ultra Max.
Gross margin during the quarter was lower as compared to the previous year due to continued inflationary pressures on our cost base, particularly on prices of barley and packaging materials.
Inflationary pressure on our cost base is expected to continue in the near term. The company will seek appropriate action to further mitigate the impact. UBL continues to remain optimistic on the long-term growth potential of the industry, driven by increasing disposable income, favorable demographics & premiumization, it added.

First Published: May 4, 2023 9:06 PM IST
