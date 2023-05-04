United Breweries Q4 net profit sinks 94 percent, misses estimates by miles

The dreary Q4 number was blamed on inflationary pressures. Revenues did rise a bit though. Shares of United Breweries Ltd ended at Rs 1,429.05, down by Rs 4.95, or 0.35 percent on the BSE.
Beer maker United Breweries Ltd (UBL) on Thursday, May 4, reported a 94.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 9.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to inflationary pressures.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 163 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 95 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, revenue stood at Rs 1,764.5 crore during the period under review, up 3.4 percent against Rs 1,707 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1,815 crore for the quarter under review.