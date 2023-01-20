Union Bank of India Q3 Result: Net profit doubles, gross NPA best in eight years

Union Bank reported a 20.1 percent growth in overall advances, while deposits saw a growth of 13.1 percent from last year.
At 7.93 percent, the state-run lender's gross NPA ratio was the best in eight years. The figure was also lower than the 8.45 percent seen in the September quarter. Net NPA at 2.14 percent was also the best in at least eight years.
What was also the best in multiple years was the lender's Net Interest Margin, which at 3.21 percent, was the best in eight years, as was the bank's return on assets (RoA) at 0.73 percent.
Other Key Takeaways:
Union Bank is also looking to raise funds through a Qualified Institutional Placement issue. MD & CEO A Manimekhalai said that the lender is looking to raise funds during the January-March quarter. Post the QIP, the government's stake in Union Bank will fall to 79 percent from 83.5 percent as of December 31.
CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the state-owned lender has appointed investment banks such as ICICI Securities, Yes Securities and JM Finance for the QIB.