homeearnings News

Union Bank of India Q3 Result: Net profit doubles, gross NPA best in eight years

By Abhishek Kothari  Jan 20, 2023 6:33:30 PM IST (Published)

Union Bank reported a 20.1 percent growth in overall advances, while deposits saw a growth of 13.1 percent from last year.

Union Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 2,244 crore in the December quarter, which is double of the Rs 1,085.4 crore it reported during the same period last year. The profitability was also aided by a nearly 30 percent jump in other income.

The bank's net interest income (NII) or core income increased 20.3 percent from last year to Rs 8,628.1 crore.

At 7.93 percent, the state-run lender's gross NPA ratio was the best in eight years. The figure was also lower than the 8.45 percent seen in the September quarter. Net NPA at 2.14 percent was also the best in at least eight years.

Union Bank reported a 20.1 percent growth in overall advances, while deposits saw a growth of 13.1 percent from last year. Sequentially, advances and deposits grew 3.9 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

What was also the best in multiple years was the lender's Net Interest Margin, which at 3.21 percent, was the best in eight years, as was the bank's return on assets (RoA) at 0.73 percent.

Other Key Takeaways: 

  • Provisions down 25.5 percent sequentially to Rs 3,035.9 crore
  • Write offs at Rs 1,249 crore from Rs 8,599 crore
  • Recoveries and upgrades at Rs 2,939 crore from Rs 3,423 crore
  • Restructured book down 5.1 percent to Rs 19,116 crore

    • Union Bank is also looking to raise funds through a Qualified Institutional Placement issue. MD & CEO A Manimekhalai said that the lender is looking to raise funds during the January-March quarter. Post the QIP, the government's stake in Union Bank will fall to 79 percent from 83.5 percent as of December 31.

    CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the state-owned lender has appointed investment banks such as ICICI Securities, Yes Securities and JM Finance for the QIB.

    Union Bank of India

