India's largest cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarter with net profit soaring three times to Rs 3,424.8 crore as against Rs 1,085.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

The CNBC-TV18 Poll estimated Rs 850 crore, factoring in tax credit of Rs 2,024 crore in the quarter. The shares traded 5 percent higher to Rs 3,536 on the NSE.

The top-line slipped 13 percent YoY to Rs 10,745 crore as compared to Rs 12,371 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell nearly 4 percent to Rs 2,443 crore as against Rs 2,541 crore last year.