Ultratech Cement reports net profit up 63 percent. Here are the hits and misses

Ultratech cement has risen near 10 percent in 6 sessions prior to its results so part of the good news was factored in if any and they would have to report a solid quarter to build on these gains.

MISS 2: Dismal performance by Century Cements

Century cement assets performance was a washout led by a dismal demand environment in key markets due to heavy rains and maintenance shutdown in the past quarter. Century Cements capacity utilisation was at 48 percent vs. 68 percent last year and EBITDA/tonne stood poor at Rs60 vs Rs505 last year and Rs933 in 1QFY20.

Management is optimistic going ahead and targets to achieve EBITDA/tonne of Rs 500-600 within the next 6 months on these assets while it should be aligned with Ultratech standards within the next 12 months. They expect Century assets to see an improvement in EBITDA/t to Rs500 in 2HFY20 driven by higher utilisations and partial shift to Ultratech brand

What are brokerages saying?

Bullish

IDFC maintains an Outperformer rating with Target Price of Rs.4850/sh as they factor in earnings momentum, scale, and efficient operations and so believe valuations are attractive at 11.4x FY21E EV/EBITDA and US$167 on EV/ton

Bearish

HSBC, however, reiterates Reduce and TP at Rs.3520/sh. They say that low return ratios, combined with stretched valuations 13x FY20e EV/EBITDA and 3.8x PB leave little room for positive surprises

Ultratech Management commentary on cement industry

Industry demand continued to be under pressure during the quarter owing to lack of Government funding towards infrastructure projects, excessive rainfalls across country and liquidity crunch. Overall demand de-growth for Q2FY20 stood at 2-2.5 percent YoY. FY20 industry demand growth of 6-7 percent is unlikely considering muted demand and is expected to revive post festive season led by low-cost housing and infrastructure projects. The industry witnessed capacity addition of 5.5 MTPA for H1FY20 while the company expects a total capacity addition of 15-16 MTPA for FY20