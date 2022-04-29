UltraTech Cement Q4 results: Net profit jumps 38.3% YoY to Rs 2,454 crore, net sales rise by 9.3%; beats estimates

Leading cement maker UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday reported a 38.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,454 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,774 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,480 crore for the quarter under review.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.5 percent YoY to Rs 15,767 crore from Rs 14,405.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. UltraTech Cement's total expenses were at Rs 13,604.20 crore, up 15.38 percent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 11,790.41 crore.

UltraTech Cement said its net sales rose 9.3 percent to Rs 15,557 crore during the quarter against Rs Rs 14,232 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.

For the full year, consolidated net sales at Rs 51,708 crore against Rs 44,239 crore over the previous year. Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax was Rs 12,022 crore against Rs 12,302 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Normalised profit after tax was Rs 5,667 crore compared to Rs 5,530 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs 38 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

At 3.15 PM IST, the shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd were trading at Rs 6,610.55, down 2.15 percent on BSE Sensex.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)