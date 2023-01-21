UltraTech Cement's profit for Q3FY23 slipped 38 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,058 crore, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll projection of Rs 1,110 crore.

While the cement maker registered an annual revenue growth of 19.5 percent at Rs 15,520.9 crore. However, its margin shrunk 350 basis points to 15.1 percent compared to 18.6 percent in the December ended quarter last fiscal.