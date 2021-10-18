UltraTech Cement Q2 Results: Net profit up 13% at Rs 1,313.5 crore, misses Street estimates

Aditya Birla group company UltraTech Cement on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 1,313.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, missing Street estimates. That marked an increase of 12.6 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue from operation grew 15.7 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 12,017 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year. The company's revenue beat analysts' estimates.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's net profit at Rs 1,342 crore over revenue of Rs 11,654 crore.

The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 2,714.7 crore for the July-September period, up 0.6 percent on year. Its EBIT margin came in at 22.6 percent in the quarter ended September 2021, as against 26 percent in the three months to September 2020.

Analysts had estimated teh EBITDA at Rs 2,795 crore and the

EBIT margin at 24 percent.

The unexpectedly virulent second wave of the pandemic looks to be receding almost as quickly as it was rising, the company said in a statement. UltraTech said it continues to closely monitor the impact of the COVID situation on its operations.

UltraTech also said it is confident of weathering the storm of the increase in the prices of coal, diesel and other inputs with its sustainable efficiency improvement programs and price increases.

The company's India business volumes came in at 20.43 million tonnes as against analysts' estimate of 20.65 million tonnes.

UltraTech Cement shares traded flat at Rs 7,401.8 apiece on BSE in late afternoon deals, underperforming the headline Sensex index, which was up 0.8 percent.