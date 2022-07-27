Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported earnings for the June-ended (Q1FY23) quarter. The company's business momentum looks healthy and the asset quality has improved with the net non-performing asset (NPA) being the lowest across lenders.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported a strong set of earnings for the June-ended quarter (Q1FY23). The company's business momentum looks healthy and the asset quality has improved with the net non-performing asset (NPA) being the lowest across lenders in this quarter.

The stock is up 17.45 percent in the last 5 days and 30.90 percent in the past month.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ittira Davis, MD & CEO of the bank said that they have fundraising plans before the current year ends.

“We have got approval from the shareholders to do a QIP to bring down the minimum shareholding or take the minimum public shareholding up to 25 percent from the current level. So, to that extent, we will be looking to raise some funds, but we will be discussing with the investors in the coming weeks.”

The business momentum is strong with deposits at Rs 18,449 crore, which is up 34.9 percent year on year and 0.9 percent quarter on quarter. However, disbursals at Rs 4326 crore are down 11.2 percent compared quarterly.

Davis also said that the deposit growth may cross 30 percent for FY23.

“We are firing now on all cylinders and Ujjivan has seen tremendous pick up on all fronts. We are expecting business to grow this year by about 30 percent, so gross advances will grow by 30 percent and deposits maybe a little bit more than 30 percent because we need to manage some of the ratios in a better way like the deposit ratios and things of that nature. So, we are moving in that direction 30-35 percent in deposits,” he said.

