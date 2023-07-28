homeearnings NewsUCO Bank Q1 results | Net profit surges 81% to Rs 224 crore, net interest income up 22%

UCO Bank Q1 results | Net profit surges 81% to Rs 224 crore, net interest income up 22%

1 Min Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 28, 2023 5:46:50 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of UCO Bank ended at Rs 28.78, down by Rs 0.43, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

State-owned UCO Bank on Friday reported 80.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 223.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, UCO Bank posted a net profit of Rs 124 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 21.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,008.8 crore as against Rs 1,649.6 crore.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) stood at 4.48 percent in the June quarter against 4.78 percent in the March quarter. Net NPA came at 1.18 percent against 1.29 percent quarter-on-quarter.
