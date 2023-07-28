UCO Bank Q1 results | Net profit surges 81% to Rs 224 crore, net interest income up 22%

1 Min Read
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of UCO Bank ended at Rs 28.78, down by Rs 0.43, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.
State-owned UCO Bank on Friday reported 80.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 223.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, UCO Bank posted a net profit of Rs 124 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 21.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,008.8 crore as against Rs 1,649.6 crore.
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) stood at 4.48 percent in the June quarter against 4.78 percent in the March quarter. Net NPA came at 1.18 percent against 1.29 percent quarter-on-quarter.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of UCO Bank ended at Rs 28.78, down by Rs 0.43, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management
Jul 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan
Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks
Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations
Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read