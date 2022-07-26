TVS Motor Company — one of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers — is all set to report its quarterly numbers on Thursday. Analysts in a CNBCTV18 poll expect the company to report a net profit of Rs 305 crore for the April-June period, a jump of nearly 5.7 times compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

They estimate the automaker’s revenue at Rs 5,921 crore, up 50 percent on a year-on-year basis. Analysts expect a strong recovery in TVS Motor’s domestic business to boost its profitability, along with robust volume growth and a series of price hikes.

They peg TVS Motor’s EBITDA margin — a key measure of a company’s operating profitability — at 10 percent.

TVS Motor is one of the strongest auto stocks in the year so far and has outperformed Nifty Auto index . It has rewarded investors with a return of almost 38 percent during this period, as against the Nifty Auto’s 12 percent.

On Tuesday, TVS Motor shares declined 0.6 percent to settle at Rs 864 apiece on BSE.