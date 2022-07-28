TVS Motor reports highest-ever net profit of Rs 320 crore on strong sales

Homegrown auto major TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 502 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 320.54 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2022.

The first quarter numbers are not strictly comparable with the first quarter of last year due to pandemic-induced lockdowns, the company said.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 53.1 crore. CNBC-TV18 polls had predicted a profit of Rs 305 crore for the quarter under review.

Total income stood at Rs 6,008.71 crore during the period under review, up 52.7 percent against Rs 3,934 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 599.46 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 273.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 10 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

The company reported the highest ever revenue, EBITDA, and profit in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The company reported operating revenue of Rs 6,009 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 3,934 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2021. It reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 432 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23 as against Rs 102 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22.

Two-wheeler and three-wheelers, including exports, registered sales of 9.07 lakh units in the quarter under review as against 6.58 lakh units registered in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

Motorcycle sales registered 4.34 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 4.05 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021. Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2022 is 3.06 lakh units as against the sales of 1.38 Lakh units in the first quarter of 2021-22.

The company recorded the highest two-wheeler exports in this quarter registering 2.96 lakh units as against 2.90 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review are 0.46 lakh units as against 0.39 lakh units during the first quarter of 2021-22. Electric scooter sales registered 0.09 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 0.01 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021.

The results came after the close of the market hours.