TV18 Q3: EBITDA falls to 1.1% as soft ad demand impedes growth and profitability

The shares of TV18 fell 1.6 percent on Tuesday after the company reported a 12.8 percent rise in the operating revenue for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 1,768 crore vs Rs 1,567 crore in the preceding year. The media company's EBITDA (RD) came at 94.8 percent for the quarter at Rs 18.6 crore vs Rs 354.8 crore year-on-year.

EBITDA margin came at 1.1 percent compared to 22.7 percent in the same period in the previous year.

According to the company, soft ad demand impeded growth and profitability. TV18 witnessed a strong audience traction across verticals. The company stated that continued softness in macroeco environment dampened ad demand. The total ad inventory on TV declined by 10 percent from the year ago period on year-on-year basis. News category recorded a drop of 27 percent, while ad revenue of both news and entertainment segments declined year-on-year.

Investments in new initiatives — digital entertainment and sports — had a negative Rs 140 crore contribution to EBITDA. News revenue came at six percent at Rs 327 crore, down from Rs 347 crore in the previous year, entertainment revenue came at 18 percent at Rs 1,441 crore vs Rs 1,220 crore year-on-year. Subscription revenue came at eight percent at Rs 490 crore vs Rs 455 crore in the preceding year.