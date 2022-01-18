TV18 clocks record quarterly operating revenues, operating profit in Q3

TV18 Broadcast reported its highest ever operating profit of Rs 355 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as strong advertising demand drove operating revenues higher by 15 percent to Rs 1567.1 crore, also a record for a single quarter.

Revenue growth in regional markets helped the regional news portfolio deliver its first profitable quarter

Buoyed by the advertising demand and a robust viewership share, both entertainment and the news businesses delivered a strong growth in advertising revenues with year-to-date revenues surpassing the figure for the whole of FY21, the company said in a release.

Highlights of the quarter were a sharp improvement in the profitability of the news business, and strong margins in the entertainment business as well. The strong performance has to be seen in the context of the pandemic-induced headwinds faced by the movie business.

#3QWithCNBCTV18 | TV18 Q3 (YoY)▶️Operating revenue up 15.1% at 1,567.1 cr Vs 1,361 cr▶️EBITDA up 10.7% at 355 cr Vs 320.7 cr▶️Margin at 22.7% Vs 23.6%TV18 says news biz saw a sharp improvement in margin to 27.2%; rev up 13% YoY. Entertainment margin at 21.4%; rev up 16% pic.twitter.com/r0BhEkjKol — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 18, 2022

Operating margin for the news business was 22.7 percent and that for the entertainment business was 21.4 percent.

The TV industry saw an all-time high advertising volumes in the third quarter driven by strong consumer demand, increased spending by existing brands for a higher share of voice and new advertisers using the medium to widen their reach, the release said.

However, news genre viewership at overall industry level declined during the quarter even as it continued to see event driven spikes. TV18 Broadcast’s portfolio of news channels is well diversified with presence in business and general news across languages which helps it to strengthen revenue salience, the release said.

Domestic subscription revenue was stable, the release said, adding that the implementation timeline of NTO 2.0 regulation was postponed during the quarter by the regulator to 1st April’22 even as the litigation regarding its validity continued in the Supreme Court of India.

Commenting on the financial performance, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of TV18, said: “We are building a strong and sustainable media franchise which not only delivers quality content to Indian audience but also value to the shareholders.”

He said the Group had over the last few years, we have taken several significant steps which have helped achieve the turn around on profitability front and a visible shift in the margin profile of our businesses.

“As content consumption continues to grow across mediums, our aim is to build platforms of choice for consumers looking for news and entertainment content in their local languages, movies and leading sports events,” he said.

Meanwhile, Viacom18 entered into a multi-year partnership with NBA to provide live coverage of the regular season of basketball games and marquee events through its television channels and digital platforms. Basketball is one of the world's most watched sports in the world and a localised marketing outreach and consumer-connect program will help build fandom for the sport in India.

Voot, Viacom18's on demand video platform, continued to grow with improvement across all user metrics. The platform delivered a strong growth in its paid subscriber base powered by the exclusive content experience centred around India’s biggest reality show – The Bigg Boss. Some of the exclusive features for subscribers included a 24-hour live feed from the Bigg Boss House, 'Before TV' access to daily episodes, 'Unseen Undekha' curated stories that did not make it to the main episodes, 'Weekend Extra Dose' of power packed episodes with highlights of the week. More than 90 percent of paid subscribers sampled this content spending a total of around 5 billion minutes on Voot.

Disclosure:

TV18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.