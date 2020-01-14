TV18 Broadcast Q3 operating EBITDA at Rs 281 crore, net profit up 40% at Rs 205 crore

TV18 Broadcast, part of the Network18 group, on Tuesday reported a 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 205.16 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 146.96 crore.

Consolidated operating Ebitda (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at Rs 268 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 88 crore a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,474 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 1,524 crore a year ago, TV18 Broadcast said in a regulatory filing.

Adil Zainulbhai, chairman of TV18, said, "Our emphasis on delivering value to the consumer, expanding the partner ecosystem and raising profitability were the primary milestones during the past quarter."

"Amidst a difficult ad-environment and continued regulatory flux, the rise in rankings for flagship channels is a positive indicator for the future. We are constantly adjusting our programming and business model for the continual technology, consumer and regulatory changes in the business," he added.