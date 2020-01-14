Earnings
TV18 Broadcast Q3 operating EBITDA at Rs 281 crore, net profit up 40% at Rs 205 crore
Updated : January 14, 2020 05:05 PM IST
Consolidated operating Ebitda (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at Rs 268 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 88 crore a year ago.
Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,474 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 1,524 crore a year ago, TV18 Broadcast said in a regulatory filing.
