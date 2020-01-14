#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Earnings

TV18 Broadcast Q3 operating EBITDA at Rs 281 crore, net profit up 40% at Rs 205 crore

Updated : January 14, 2020 05:05 PM IST

Consolidated operating Ebitda (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at Rs 268 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 88 crore a year ago.
Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,474 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 1,524 crore a year ago, TV18 Broadcast said in a regulatory filing.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

EESL to issue tender for 1,000 electric cars with 180-200 km range

EESL to issue tender for 1,000 electric cars with 180-200 km range

Rs 1,600 to be a critical level for IndusInd Bank, says Sushil Kedia of Kedianomics

Rs 1,600 to be a critical level for IndusInd Bank, says Sushil Kedia of Kedianomics

IndusInd Bank Q3 rises 32 percent YoY to Rs 1,300 crore, net interest margin improves

IndusInd Bank Q3 rises 32 percent YoY to Rs 1,300 crore, net interest margin improves

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV