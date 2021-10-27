TTK Prestige Q2FY22: Net profit jumps 58%; acquisition likely by year end, says management

The company reported a 58.2 percent jump in its Q2FY22 net profit at Rs 103.5 crore, up from Rs 65.4 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue was up 34.9 percent year-on-year at Rs 858.6 crore.

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation (EBITDA) rose 58.1 percent at Rs 143.4 crore and the EBITDA margin was at 16.7 percent YoY.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, TT Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige said that the company has taken 3 price hikes this year and another hike cannot be ruled out as raw material prices are going up unabated.

He said the total price hike in this year till now has been between 9 and 15 percent.

We are working on acquisitions and there might be some good news on it by the end of the year, he said.

