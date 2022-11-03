Cross
    Homeearnings News

    Triveni Turbine expects growth between FY22-FY24 to compound at 35%

    earnings | IST

    Profile image
    By Nigel D'Souza   | Mangalam Maloo   IST (Published)
    Triveni Turbine's VC & MD Nikhil Sawhney, on November 3, said the second half of the year will be better than the first half for the company. He was talking to CNBC-TV18 about the company earnings for the second quarter of FY23.

    Triveni Turbine’s VC & MD Nikhil Sawhney on November 3 said the second half of the year will be better than the first half for the company. He was talking to CNBC-TV18 about the company earnings for the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.
    The company's earnings for the September quarter saw a revenue growth of over 40 percent while the margin remained flat. Order inflows too were higher at Rs 360 crore, a growth of 18 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. The management expects a 35 percent compounded annual growth between till 2023-24.
    “Triveni Turbine has had a record turnover in this quarter, record EBITDA, and a record order book in this quarter. We have advised our investors to look forward to a 35 percent CAGR growth for this year and next year and that’s the performance that we are targeting,” said Sawhney.
    While talking about revenues, he said that FY24 revenue will be in excess of Rs 1,500 crore, and in that exports and domestic will be 50:50.
    The company announced a buyback in the current quarter. “We think that this is a good way to return a bulk of money to shareholders. Promoters do plan on participating as well. And we look at this as a manner and means by which all shareholders should participate and gets the returns back,” said Sawhney.
