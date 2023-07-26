Triveni Engineering shares decline 6% on lower sugar segment revenues in first quarter of FY24

The sugar revenue declined due to lower quota from government. Company is optimistic to see higher dispatches in sugar segment as the festive season approaches.

Triveni Engineering and Industries is trading 6 percent lower on NSE on July 26 after reporting financials for the first quarter of FY24. This is largely led by the decline in sugar segment revenues.

Revenues declined 2 percent year on year to Rs 1,198 crore versus Rs 1,226 crore. Gross profit margin improved 500 bps to 29 percent. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is 10 percent higher at Rs 125 crore, while EBITDA margins are 110 bps higher at Rs 10.4 percent. Net profits for the period is 2 percent higher at Rs 68 crore.

The sugar segment revenues declined 15 percent year on year to Rs 892 crore, while the segmental margin is now at 5.6 percent. The distillery segment revenues are 40 percent higher at Rs 530 crore, while margin tumbled to 9.9 percent versus 13.1 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said the sugar revenue was down due to lower quota from government. Sawhney is optimistic that as the festive season approaches, will see higher dispatches in sugar segment. The company is targeting 15 percent rise in ethanol production.

Further Sawhney expects distillery segment margin to be sustainable going forward. In the power transmission segment, where the revenues touched Rs 54 crore, the order booking is at a record high.