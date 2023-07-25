Triveni Engineering reports marginal rise in Q1 net profit, net turnover down

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd ended at Rs 328.75, up by Rs 11.75, or 3.71 percent on the BSE.

Sugar firm Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd on Tuesday, July 25, reported a 1.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 67.6 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Triveni Engineering & Industries posted a net profit of Rs 66.5 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,432.3 crore during the period under review, up 5.2 percent against Rs 1,361.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 9.6 percent to Rs 125 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 114 crore in the year ago period.

The EBITDA margin stood at 8.7 percent in the reporting quarter against 8.4 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company's net turnover declined by 2.3 percent in Q1 of FY24 primarily driven by lower turnover in the sugar business while the alcohol and aggregate engineering turnover improved over the previous corresponding period.

Sugar turnover declined 15.2 percent over the corresponding period last year after considering exports, driven by a 21.7 percent decline in domestic sales volumes due to lower domestic quota allocations.

The sales volumes for the current quarter include exports of 14,531 tonnes of sugar at remunerative prices, while there were no exports in the previous corresponding period

The alcohol business turnover (net of excise duty) increased by 21.4 percent due to higher sales volumes driven by higher distillation capacities and increased activities in Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL). The combined engineering turnover increased by 24.2 percent, boosted by a 77.8 percent increase in the power transmission business.

The total debt on a standalone basis as on June 30, 2023, is Rs 918.54 crore compared to Rs 824.96 crore as on March 31, 2023, and Rs 1,541.53 crore as on June 30, 2022. Standalone debt at the end of the quarter under review comprises term loans of Rs 281.16 crore, almost all such loans are with interest subvention or at subsidised interest rate.

On a consolidated basis, the total debt is at Rs 1,011.07 crore compared to Rs 913.83 crore as on March 31, 2023, and Rs 1617.68 crore as on June 30, 2022. The overall average cost of funds is at 6.71 percent during Q1 FY24 against 5.04 percent in the previous corresponding period.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd ended at Rs 328.75, up by Rs 11.75, or 3.71 percent on the BSE.