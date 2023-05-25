Triveni Engineering Q4 | Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 189 crore, revenue up 8% to Rs 1,835 crore

For the 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net profit jumped more than 86 percent — up from Rs Rs 101.74 crore reported at the end of the preceding fiscal to Rs 189.58 crore in FY23.
Triveni Engineering Ltd on Wednesday reported a healthy 30 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in net profit at Rs 189 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.
For the 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net profit jumped more than 86 percent — up from Rs Rs 101.74 crore reported at the end of the preceding fiscal to Rs 189.58 crore in FY23.
In the March quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 1,835 crore, up 53 percent against Rs 1,193 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs 8.08 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1.
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 325 percent — Rs 3.25 per equity share subject to the approval of shareholders.
