Triveni Engineering Q4 | Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 189 crore, revenue up 8% to Rs 1,835 crore

Triveni Engineering Ltd on Wednesday reported a healthy 30 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in net profit at Rs 189 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.

For the 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net profit jumped more than 86 percent — up from Rs Rs 101.74 crore reported at the end of the preceding fiscal to Rs 189.58 crore in FY23.

In the March quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 1,835 crore, up 53 percent against Rs 1,193 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.