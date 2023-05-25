English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeearnings NewsTriveni Engineering Q4 | Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 189 crore, revenue up 8% to Rs 1,835 crore

    Triveni Engineering Q4 | Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 189 crore, revenue up 8% to Rs 1,835 crore

    Triveni Engineering Q4 | Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 189 crore, revenue up 8% to Rs 1,835 crore
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 9:11:51 PM IST (Published)

    For the 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net profit jumped more than 86 percent — up from Rs Rs 101.74 crore reported at the end of the preceding fiscal to Rs 189.58 crore in FY23.

    Triveni Engineering Ltd on Wednesday reported a healthy 30 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in net profit at Rs 189 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.

    For the 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net profit jumped more than 86 percent — up from Rs Rs 101.74 crore reported at the end of the preceding fiscal to Rs 189.58 crore in FY23.
    In the March quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 1,835 crore, up 53 percent against Rs 1,193 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X