homeearnings NewsTrent Q4: Fall in net profit and revenue QoQ in March ended quarter of FY23

Trent Q4: Fall in net profit and revenue QoQ in March-ended quarter of FY23

Trent Q4: Fall in net profit and revenue QoQ in March-ended quarter of FY23
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 1:05:12 PM IST (Published)

For the March ended quarter, Trent reported a net profit of Rs 45.01 crore, up from Rs 20.87 crore in the year-ago period, but declining significantly from Rs 154.8 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of Trent Ltd declined more than 2 percent in trade on Friday at 1 pm after the company reported a drop in its net profit and revenue in its earnings report for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23).

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth is expected to rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth is expected to rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

The flagship retail arm of Tata Group posted an increase in net profit and revenue from operations for the March quarter on a year-on-year basis due to low base of last year and undergoing network expansion, while both the numbers dropped quarter-on-quarter.


For the March ended quarter, Trent reported a net profit of Rs 45.01 crore, up from Rs 20.87 crore in the year-ago period, but declining significantly from Rs 154.8 crore in the December quarter.

Similarly, its revenue increased in the March quarter to Rs 2,182.75 crore compared to Rs 1,328.86 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue dropped 5.5 percent sequentially as against Rs 2,303.38 crore in the December quarter.

The company’s profit before tax stood at Rs 63.83 crore in the quarter under review, rising sharply from Rs 1.28 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. However, profit before tax dropped significantly QoQ from Rs 204.46 crore reported in the December 2022 quarter.

For the March-ended quarter, EBITDA margins declined to 9.3 percent versus 10.01 percent due to higher raw material cost. Alongside, gross margins declined to  38.5 percent versus 44.5 percent year-on-year. 

Further, the Tata Group company’s consolidated net profit increased to Rs 554.57 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 249.63 crore in the previous year.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Trent Ltd