Trent Q4: Fall in net profit and revenue QoQ in March-ended quarter of FY23

For the March ended quarter, Trent reported a net profit of Rs 45.01 crore, up from Rs 20.87 crore in the year-ago period, but declining significantly from Rs 154.8 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of Trent Ltd declined more than 2 percent in trade on Friday at 1 pm after the company reported a drop in its net profit and revenue in its earnings report for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23).

The flagship retail arm of Tata Group posted an increase in net profit and revenue from operations for the March quarter on a year-on-year basis due to low base of last year and undergoing network expansion, while both the numbers dropped quarter-on-quarter.

Similarly, its revenue increased in the March quarter to Rs 2,182.75 crore compared to Rs 1,328.86 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue dropped 5.5 percent sequentially as against Rs 2,303.38 crore in the December quarter.

The company’s profit before tax stood at Rs 63.83 crore in the quarter under review, rising sharply from Rs 1.28 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. However, profit before tax dropped significantly QoQ from Rs 204.46 crore reported in the December 2022 quarter.

For the March-ended quarter, EBITDA margins declined to 9.3 percent versus 10.01 percent due to h igher raw material cost. Alongside, gross margins declined to 38.5 percent versus 44.5 percent year-on-year.