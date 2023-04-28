Trent Q4: Fall in net profit and revenue QoQ in March-ended quarter of FY23

For the March ended quarter, Trent reported a net profit of Rs 45.01 crore, up from Rs 20.87 crore in the year-ago period, but declining significantly from Rs 154.8 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of Trent Ltd declined more than 2 percent in trade on Friday at 1 pm after the company reported a drop in its net profit and revenue in its earnings report for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23).

The flagship retail arm of Tata Group posted an increase in net profit and revenue from operations for the March quarter on a year-on-year basis due to low base of last year and undergoing network expansion, while both the numbers dropped quarter-on-quarter.