Torrent Power returns to profit as Q4 revenue zooms 61%, declares dividend

Gujarat-based Torrent Power Ltd on Monday (May 29) reported a net profit of Rs 450 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 488 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 6,038 crore, up 61.3 percent against Rs 3,743.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA spiked 10 percent to Rs 1,090.4 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 990.6 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 18.1 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 26.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The total comprehensive income (TCI) for FY23 is higher at Rs 2,171 crore compared to Rs 1,389 crore for FY22, representing an increase of 56 percent, the company said.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY23. This final dividend a per equity share (including Rs 13 per equity share as a special dividend) for the FY23, it added.

Samir Mehta, Chairman of Torrent Power, said the company successfully integrated five acquisitions, namely licensed distribution businesses of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, wind power plants of 156 MW, and solar power plants of 125 MW. The company incurred a capex of Rs 2,938 crore during the year.

The company has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4,160 MW, comprising 2,730 MW gas-based capacity, 1,068 MW of renewable capacity, and 362 MW coal-based capacity.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Torrent Power Ltd ended at Rs 554.80, up by Rs 2.35, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.