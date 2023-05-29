English
    Torrent Power returns to profit as Q4 revenue zooms 61%, declares dividend

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 29, 2023 7:34:07 PM IST (Published)

    The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY23, added to the interim dividend earlier. Shares of Torrent Power Ltd ended at Rs 554.80, up by Rs 2.35, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.

    Gujarat-based Torrent Power Ltd on Monday (May 29) reported a net profit of Rs 450 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 488 crore.

    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 6,038 crore, up 61.3 percent against Rs 3,743.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.


    At the operating level, EBITDA spiked 10 percent to Rs 1,090.4 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 990.6 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

