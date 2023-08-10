Torrent Power Q1 net profit grows 6% to Rs 532 crore, revenue Rs 7,328 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Torrent Power Ltd ended at Rs 671.05, up by Rs 8.90, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.

Torrent Power Ltd (TPL) on Thursday reported a 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 532.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Torrent Power posted a net profit of Rs 502 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 7,327.6 crore, up 12.6 percent against Rs 6,510.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 11.7 percent to Rs 1,184.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,060.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 16.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 16.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Torrent Power's total comprehensive income stood at Rs 534 crore in Q1 of FY24 compared to Rs 503 crore in Q1 of FY23, up by 6 percent. The company has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4,281 MW comprising 2,730 MW of gas-based capacity, 1,189 MW of renewable capacity, and 362 MW of coal-based capacity.

Further, Renewable projects of 758 MW are under development, for which LOAs have been received and PPA has been executed. Total generation capacity, including projects under advanced stages of development, is 5,039 MW.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Torrent Power Ltd ended at Rs 671.05, up by Rs 8.90, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.