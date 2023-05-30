Torrent Pharma back in the black in Q4, declares dividend of Rs 8

Torrent's growth for the quarter was 12 percent versus the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) growth of 11 percent. Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd ended at Rs 1,717.15, up by Rs 11.75, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday, May 30, reported a net profit of Rs 287 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 118 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,491 crore, up 16.9 percent against Rs 2,131 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.