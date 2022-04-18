Topline, margin expansion to drive VNB growth in FY23: ICICI Pru Life

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company announced its Q4 earnings. In an interview with CNBCTV18, NS Kannan, MD & CEO of the company, said that value of new business (VNB) growth has been driven by margin expansion and VNB margin in turn got pushed by higher protection business. Going ahead, Kannan believes that VNB growth in FY23 will be driven by topline and margin expansion.

The company said this was led by a robust growth of 25 percent in new business’ sum assured, and a 20 percent increase in Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) for the period under review.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, said that VNB growth has been driven by margin expansion. He explained that VNB margin in turn has been driven by higher protection business.

“What has been driving this is our multi-channel architecture because of which we are able to put out 20 percent growth on the topline, but the balance growth in VNB is contributed by margin expansion,” said Kannan.

He explained that the company had a target of doubling VNB in four years by FY23. He added that the company is working towards expanding the absolute value of VNB. Going ahead, he believes VNB growth in FY23 will be driven by topline, margin expansion.

"Our objective will continue to be to look at the expansion of the absolute value of VNB. That asset side has grown at 33 percent. In 2019, when we articulated our VNB aspiration, we said that we want to double it by 2023, that is in four years. In that journey, we are at a stage, where we require only about 22 percent growth to achieve that. VNB absolute growth , going forward, will be led by topline growth as well as some more room for margin expansion," he explained.

He pointed out that demand for protection is high, which can push the margin higher. He further shed light on margin expansion, stating that it has been driven by a diversified product mix.

“The growth in margin has been contributed by the protection business, which used to be about 16 percent in the previous financial year and that has moved to about 17 percent and it's a much more diversified product profile, which has pushed up the margins,” he said.

Further, Kannan is of the view that the company’s diversified business has helped it grow its market share. “We are a 25 percent agency company; all the other bank partnerships are about 14 percent, direct business is 13 percent, ICICI Bank share is 25 percent and so on. So, a much-diversified mix is how we have been able to increase the business,” he said.

