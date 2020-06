Tata Group’s watch and jewellery retailing arm, Titan Company Ltd on Monday reported a 21.11 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 356.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 348 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 283 crore for the quarter under review.

Income fell 5.5 percent to Rs 4,469 crore during the period under review as against Rs 4,727 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, the company said.