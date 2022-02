Titan Company will be delivering its Q3FY22 earnings numbers on February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report 36 percent overall revenue growth, 37 percent growth led by the jewellery sector. The analysts are expecting some good recovery of 28 percent in watches and eyewear too is expected to grow at 27 percent. The street is working with a number of Rs 9,475 crore on the topline and the EBITDA growth of 36.5 percent.