Titan Q1FY22 preview: Street expects revenue growth of 52.5%

Titan will report its Q1FY22 earnings numbers on August 4. For the company, the big trigger is to unlock more than the numbers because it has given a Q1FY22 update already. The stock at 67 times FY23 earnings does not have much room for disappointment.

The company has recorded revenue growth of 117 percent excluding bullion sales of Q1FY22 and revenue excluding it would be close to around Rs 2,715 crore. Importantly it would be decline of 62 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis the street is working with a number of Rs 2,835 crore, a jump of 52.5 percent.

The EBITDA is expected to be around Rs 135 crore versus the loss of Rs 246 crore same time last year. Margins are seen at 4.8 percent.

