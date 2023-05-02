Titan Q4 Result Preview: Operating margin, June quarter outlook key to track

All three divisions of Titan are likely to report double-digit margin in the March quarter, as per the CNBC-TV18 poll.

Titan Company Ltd. will be reporting March quarter results on Wednesday and based on its quarterly business update, it is likely to be a healthy quarter, also aided by a low base.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects growth in excess of 20 percent for the company's topline, while operating performance is also likely to be better than last year.

In its quarterly business update, Titan had mentioned that its standalone revenue grew by 25 percent from last year aided by higher growth contributions from watches and wearables and emerging businesses.

The company's jewellery business, which contributes to majority of the topline grew by 23 percent from last year on a lower base.

"The base quarter of Q4FY22 carried the adverse impacts of partial lockdowns due to the Omicron wave and weak consumer sentiments caused by a fragile geo-political situation due to the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war," the statement said.

The watches division saw growth of 41 percent, aided by strong growth in the analog watches segment and almost tripling of revenues from wearables.

Emerges business grew 84 percent during the quarter, while Taneira sales tripled during the quarter.

Overall margin improvement is likely due to operating leverage and studded ratio of 35 percent. However, ex-gratia payment to employees in the base quarter and high competition will limit a sharp margin expansion.

Aside of the margin profile, outlook for the June quarter will be the key. Clarity on demand due to higher gold prices, sales trends during Akshaya Tritiya, competition, and cost savings will be some of the key things to watch during the quarter.

Shares of Titan are trading little changed have gained only 3 percent so far this year.