Titan Q4 Result Preview: Operating margin, June quarter outlook key to track

By Mangalam Maloo  May 2, 2023 10:37:04 AM IST (Published)

All three divisions of Titan are likely to report double-digit margin in the March quarter, as per the CNBC-TV18 poll.

Titan Company Ltd. will be reporting March quarter results on Wednesday and based on its quarterly business update, it is likely to be a healthy quarter, also aided by a low base.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects growth in excess of 20 percent for the company's topline, while operating performance is also likely to be better than last year.
X