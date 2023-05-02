Titan Q4 Result Preview: Operating margin, June quarter outlook key to track

2 Min(s) Read
All three divisions of Titan are likely to report double-digit margin in the March quarter, as per the CNBC-TV18 poll.
Titan Company Ltd. will be reporting March quarter results on Wednesday and based on its quarterly business update, it is likely to be a healthy quarter, also aided by a low base.
A CNBC-TV18 poll expects growth in excess of 20 percent for the company's topline, while operating performance is also likely to be better than last year.