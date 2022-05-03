Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in standalone net profit at Rs 491 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 529 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 618 crore for the quarter under review.

Total income for the quarter was Rs 7,352 crore, a growth of 3 percent compared to Rs 7,169 crore in Q4 FY21. Excluding bullion sales, revenue declined by 2 percent compared to Q4 FY21.

Titan delivered a solid all-round performance in FY 2021-22 despite disruptions in Ql as well as Q4. Total income for FY22 was Rs 26,411 crore, registering a growth of 36 percent compared to Rs 19,426 crore in FY21 (excluding bullion sales).

The company recorded a profit of Rs 2,983 crore (before taxes and exceptional items) for the fiscal year in comparison to Rs 1,370 crore in FY21, a growth of 118 percent. The exceptional item represents a Rs 51 crore expense recognised in the books on account of the voluntary retirement scheme that was offered to employees during Q4.

During the quarter, the jewellery business registered an income of Rs 6,132 crore compared to Rs 6,397 crore in Q4 FY21 (excluding bullion sales), a decline of 4 percent. Watches & Wearables business reported an income of Rs 622 crore with 12 percent growth in Q4 FY22 compared to Rs 555 crore in Q4 FY21.

EyeCare business reported an income of Rs 134 crore with 6 percent growth in Q4 FY22 compared to Rs 127 crore in Q4 FY21. Other businesses comprising of Indian dress wear and Fragrances & Fashion accessories reported an income of Rs 42 crore in Q4 FY22 compared to Rs 35 crore in Q4 FY21, a growth of 20 percent.

Jewellery business reported an EBIT of Rs 780 crore (before exceptional items) in Q4 FY22 compared to Rs 703 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Watches & Wearables business reported an EBIT of Rs 16 crore (before exceptional items) in Q4 FY22 compared to Rs 46 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

EyeCare business reported a loss of Rs 3 crore (before exceptional items) in the quarter compared to an EBIT of Rs 23 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Other businesses reported a loss of, 15 crore (before exceptional items) as compared to a loss of Rs 9 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company has further added (net) 269 stores during the year. The company's retail chain (including Caratlane) has 2,178 stores across 337 towns with an area exceeding 2.8 million square feet as of March 2022.

Caratlane Trading Private Ltd continued to do well in both online and offline channels emerging as a strong omni player. The annual revenue was Rs 1,256 crore and a profit of Rs 39 crore (before taxes and exceptional items) compared to revenue of Rs 716 crore and a profit of Rs 2 crore in FY21.

In Q4 of FY22, it clocked a revenue of Rs 365 crore and a profit of Rs 11 crore (before taxes and exceptional items) compared to a revenue of Rs 253 crore and a profit of Rs 10 crore in Q4 FY21.

CK Venkataraman, managing director, "Despite frequent disruptions in the quarter owing to Covid wave 3 and other geo-political factors, the quarter has been satisfactory in terms of growth and profitability."

"The company is well prepared and looking forward to an exciting Ql with all its stores ramped up for a much-awaited Akshaya Tritiya festival this year. With the international expansion in GCC markets and the first Tanishq store coming up in the US, we are gearing up to touch new horizons in FY23," he said.