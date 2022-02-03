Titan Q3 Earnings: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 987 crore, beats Street estimates

Titan Company Q3 results: The Tata group company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 987 crore for the December quarter, more than double on a year-on-year basis. The company's earnings exceeded Street estimates by a wide margin.

Titan Company on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 987 crore for the quarter ended December, beating Street estimates by a wide margin.

Titan said the October-December 2021 period was one of its best quarters in terms of growth and profitability. The Tata group company's net profit had stood at Rs 419 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Titan's quarterly revenue increased 30.6 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 9,515 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the Tata group company's net profit at Rs 840 crore and revenue at Rs 9,475 crore.

Titan saw record quarterly sales in the jewellery segment, driven by buoyant festive season demand in October and November, the company said in an investor presentation.

The watches and wearables, and eyewear segments saw good growth across brands, it added.

The watch and jewellery maker reported Rs 1,398 crore in standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA). That was up 62.9 percent on a year-on-year basis.

It posted an EBITDA margin of 14.7 percent in the third quarter of FY22, as against 11.8 percent in the year-ago period.

Analysts had predicted the company's EBITDA at Rs 1,222 crore and EBITDA margin at 12.9 percent.

The company said the third wave of the pandemic slowed down its momentum, but it is hopeful of ending the year on a positive note.

The Titan stock ended half a percent higher at Rs 2,475.5 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement.