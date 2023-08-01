Titan Q1 earnings preview: Revenue expected to rise by 15%, margin may see slight dip at 12.5%

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, Titan's standalone revenue is anticipated to show growth of 15 percent, margin may experience a slight decline to 12.5 percent.

Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd is scheduled to announce its earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024 (Q1FY24) on August 2.

According to a CNBC-TV18 Poll, the company's standalone revenue is anticipated to show growth of 15 percent, reaching Rs 10,300 crore compared to Rs 8,961 crore in the same quarter last year.

Moreover, the company's EBITDA is expected to increase by 10 percent to Rs 1,280 crore, compared to Rs 1,164 crore in Q1FY23.

However, it is projected that the company's margin will experience a slight decline to 12.5 percent, down from 13 percent in Q1FY23. Despite this, the profit after tax for Q1FY24 is estimated to rise by 8.5 percent to Rs 860 crore.

In the Q1FY24 business update released on July 6, Titan Company reported significant growth in various segments. The jewellery business witnessed a growth of 21 percent, while the analog watches business and wearables business experienced growth of 8 percent and 84 percent, respectively.

Additionally, the eye care division recorded a sales growth of 10 percent, and fragrance & fashion accessories saw an 11 percent increase, with Taneria's sales surging by 81 percent.

The upcoming quarters, Q2 and Q3, are expected to face challenges due to the inauspicious Adhik Maas period (July 18 to August 16) and a lower share of weddings.

Investors and analysts will closely monitor the management's commentary on demand, margin, and market share outlook to gain insights into the company's future performance.

Currently, the Titan Company stock is trading at 69 times its 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) and has risen by 30 percent in the last six months.