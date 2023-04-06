English
Titan clocks 25% revenue growth in Q4 — watches & wearables best performer

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 6, 2023 6:48:34 PM IST (Published)

The Tata group company said it is making healthy progress in retail store expansion both domestically and overseas, with 2,710 stores as of Q4-end. Shares of Titan Company Ltd ended at Rs 2,548.75, down by Rs 23.95, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.

Tata Group company Titan Company Ltd on Thursday, April 6, said it recorded another quarter of healthy double-digit growth across all of its key businesses.

In an exchange filing, the company said its revenues grew 25 percent YoY aided by higher growth contributions from watches and wearables and emerging businesses.


It said, "The base quarter of Q4FY22 carried the adverse impacts of partial lockdowns due to the Omicron wave and weak consumer sentiments caused by a fragile geo-political situation due to the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war."

Also Read: Refractory company RHI Magnesita raises Rs 900 cr via QIP route

The company said it is making healthy progress in retail store expansion both domestically and overseas. Titan's retail network presence (including CaratLane) stands at 2,710 stores as of the end of the quarter.

The jewellery division clocked 23 percent YoY growth over a partially disrupted base quarter of Q4FY22. The robust performance was mostly led by buyer growths, both new and repeat and an increase in ticket size.

For the watches and wearables division, the trajectory of 41 percent YoY growth was underpinned by strong growth in the analog watches segment and almost tripling of revenues from wearables. Both of these led to the business hitting a significant milestone of over Rs 5,000 crore in uniform consumer price sales for FY23.

Also Read: Dunzo lays off nearly 300 employees and secures $75 mn funding ahead of IPO

The eye care division recorded a healthy sales growth of 22 percent YoY. The network expansion carried out during the course of the year helped Titan Eye+ stores achieve healthy double-digit growth YoY. The fragrances and fashion accessories (F&FA) grew 31 percent YoY driven by 35 percent growth in fragrances and 24 percent growth in fashion accessories.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
