LTIMindtree Q1 results: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 1,152 crore, misses estimates

LTIMindtree Ltd, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, on Monday, reported a 35.7 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit at Rs 1,151.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter, LTIMindtree posted a net profit of Rs 1,113.7 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,194 crore for the quarter under review.

In the quarter-on-quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 8,702 crore during the period under review, up 0.1 percent against Rs 8,691 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 8,735 crore for the quarter under review.

The company's Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,450.8 crore from Rs 1,421.4 crore, according to the regulatory exchange filing by the company to the stock exchanges.

EBIT margin stood at 16.7 percent in the June quarter compared with 16.4 percent in the March quarter.

In dollar terms, the revenue grew by 0.1 percent as against the previous quarter to $1,057.5 million. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a dollar revenue of $1,063 million for the quarter under review.

The company had 723 active clients as of June 30, 2023. During the quarter, its $50 million-plus clients increased by 3 to 13.

"Our key verticals BFSI, manufacturing & resources and hi-tech, media, and entertainment which make up 75 percent of our revenues performed well. Our strategic programs are bearing fruit and is evident in the upward movement across our client buckets," he said.

The order inflow continued to increase and reached $1.41 billion in this quarter. Our operational rigor helped us achieve an EBIT of 16.7 percent and PAT of 13.2 percent, Chatterjee added.

The company said there are currently 82,738 professionals working at LTIMindtree as of June 30, 2023. It added that trailing 12 months attrition was 17.8 percent.

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd ended at Rs 5,133.95, up by Rs 39.90, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.